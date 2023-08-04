Dallas ISD holds last job fair of the summer; expects to fill almost all vacancies

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — As we get ready for the new school year, teacher shortages are being seen across the country.

With her resume in hand, veteran educator Karen Johnson is ready for a new opportunity.

"I'm looking for an ESL position," Johnson said. "I'm ESL certified for life. I miss the kiddos and so I just wanted to come back and work with them again."

At Dallas ISD's last job fair of the summer, she's joining hundreds of other applicants who are hoping to land a teaching position.

"There's a really big shortage and so I feel like there's more opportunities not just in Dallas but also in outer cities as well," Jessicha Tyler said.

The district says heading into the new school year, they've received 8,000 applications—a record for them. It has allowed them to fill almost all their vacancies.

"Our strategies are very strong," DISD Director of Recruitment Steven Jackson said. "For us, our biggest thing in Dallas ISD is to make sure that our students get the quality education that they need. That's our main focus and I think that's what sets us apart."

The district is also offering hiring incentives.

"Our starting salary is $61,000 for a new teacher," Jackson said. "We also have a hiring incentive of $3,000 for anyone who comes in and then we have various other incentives for critical shortage areas. Special education, bilingual positions range anywhere from three to $5,000."

Dallas ISD told CBS News Texas that they're expected to fill 99.5% of their vaccines in the next few days.

The district's first day of school is Aug. 14.