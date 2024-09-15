Dallas ISD boosts security at school events following deadly shooting

DALLAS — Dallas ISD is stepping up their safety protocols to keep the community safe following a deadly shooting and multiple arrests for threats against schools in North Texas.

This week, the district shifted the times and locations of several sports games and increased security at these events. Fans and families welcomed the changes, particularly during the long-standing South Dallas rivalry game between Lincoln High School and James Madison High School.

"South Dallas showed up on both sides and I think it's a great thing," said Carvell Dangerfield, a teacher at Madison High School.

Initially scheduled for 6 p.m. on Saturday at Kincaide Stadium, the game was moved to Saturday morning at Forester Stadium to ensure safety due to concerns about potential violence. Last Friday, David Washington, a 17-year-old Kimball High School student, was shot and killed following the South Oak Cliff vs. Duncanville football game at Kincaide Stadium. A 16-year-old has been charged with his murder.

The district has also ramped up security measures, with fans noticing more officers patrolling the games and metal detectors at entrances.

"First of all I felt safer, but I saw all the security that's around," said Brittney Robinson, a Madison High alum who attended Saturday's game. "They're walking, they're checking things out. I like that they don't allow the bags inside that'll be able to eliminate people from being able to bring things indoors."

Back in August, Dallas ISD started requiring students to present a badge for entry if they attend district-hosted games without a parent or guardian. Fans say all of the security measures are a welcome change.

"Extra security, it's beefed up a little more than usual, which I'm glad about," said fan Adrian Ellison.

Other school districts in the "Great Southwest" region have also adjusted their security protocols. Duncanville ISD now requires students to show a student ID and be accompanied by a parent or guardian at campus games. Cedar Hill ISD and DeSoto ISD have rescheduled several sports events to enhance safety following Washington's death.

"We found out that some of the students that were at the football game last Friday were some Cedar Hill ISD students. So we're investigating with our police department as well as Dallas ISD what those further connections could be," said Tierney Tinnin, Chief of Communications and Marketing for Cedar Hill ISD. "But you have to understand, this is a small community. This is southern Dallas County. And so our students go to football games and athletic events all across this area to support teams."

With the added security, the South Dallas tradition continued on — and fans are hoping the added safety measures continue for the rest of the school year.

CBS News Texas reached out to Dallas ISD to inquire about whether these enhanced security measures will continue, but have not yet received a response.