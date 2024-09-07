Teenager shot, killed after fight breaks out in Duncanville

DUNCANVILLE — A 17-year-old is dead after a Friday night football game.

Dallas police reported that officers responded to a call about the shooting in the 8000 block of Polk Street around 10:50 p.m.

The preliminary investigation reveals that a large crowd gathered at the scene and started following 17-year-old David Washington. A fight broke out, and an unknown suspect shot Washington.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Washington to a local hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Ronald Kramer at (214)-671-3608 or ronald.kramer@dallaspolice.gov.