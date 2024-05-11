Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas is top dog when it comes to pet-friendly rentals

By Johannah Grenaway

/ CBS Texas

Dallas is top dog when it comes to pet-friendly rentals
Dallas is top dog when it comes to pet-friendly rentals 00:38

DALLAS — Zillow and BARK, creators of BarkBox, sniffed out some data involving pet-friendly rentals and Dallas is top dog.

zillowbarkbox.png
Zillow Group

Data from the 2023 Zillow Consumer Housing Trends Report shows 79% of rental listings in Dallas are pet-friendly. That's the biggest percentage of any town across the nation. What's more, the Lone Star State holds all top three spots across the U.S, with Austin coming in No. 2 and San Antonio coming in No. 3.

screenshot-2024-05-11-135247.png
Zillow Group

Zillow says twice as many renters are now filtering for pet-friendly listings than for any other amenity. And that's probably because more people are reporting they have pets. In 2023, 59% of renters said they have a pet and 40% said they had adog. That's compared to 2019 data that showed 46% of renters said they have a pet and 31% said they had a dog.  

According to BarkBox, the most popular dog breed in Dallas is a lab or golden retriever. Meanwhile, Bella and Charlie are the most popular names. 

Johannah Grenaway
johannah-grenaway.jpg

Johannah creates engaging and impactful content, placing the latest updates right in the palm of the community's hands. She's been serving North Texas since she joined CBS News Texas in June 2023.

First published on May 11, 2024 / 2:03 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.