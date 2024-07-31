Dallas Independent School District welcomes over 600 new hires at teacher academy

DALLAS – The new school year for over 100,000 students within Dallas ISD is just around the corner. Teachers are already hitting the books and heading back.

On Wednesday, DISD had the kickoff to their New Teacher Academy at the AT&T Performing Arts Center in Downtown Dallas, where 650 new hires learned the ropes.

That doesn't just include teachers. It also involves librarians, speech therapists and speech assistants.

One of the new teachers made the move from California specifically for this job.

"I've been very impressed with everybody I have met," said Susan Vopat. "Everybody is so friendly. Just the way new teachers are introduced to this district is just blowing me away."

DISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said keeping a happy faculty and staff attracted these new hires to the school system.

"Our best recruiters are our teachers, and I think you are absolutely seeing teachers say come join our team, and that's what's making this such a smooth transition," said Elizalde.

Even with those 650 new hires, school officials said there are still about 100 vacancies, specifically for bilingual teachers and special education teachers.

Elizalde said DISD offers one of the highest new teacher salaries at $62,000.

There's a job fair on Aug. 8. For more information and registration, click here.