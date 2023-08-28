Dallas homicide detectives investigate death of Chapeera Lee, 29

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas homicide detectives are investigating the death of Chapeera Lee, 29.

Police said she was killed after crashing her car the night of Aug. 27 in the 3700 block of Inwood Road. The Dallas Police Traffic Unit responded to investigate, but based on physical evidence, determined the incident was a shooting, not a crash.

They arrested Cortez Nute, 32, who was reportedly with Lee when she died. After he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, detectives determined Nute was responsible for the shooting.

He's facing a murder charge.