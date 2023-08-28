Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas homicide detectives investigate death of Chapeera Lee, 29

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Morning Headlines, Aug. 28
Your Monday Morning Headlines, Aug. 28 02:05

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas homicide detectives are investigating the death of Chapeera Lee, 29. 

Police said she was killed after crashing her car the night of Aug. 27 in the 3700 block of Inwood Road. The Dallas Police Traffic Unit responded to investigate, but based on physical evidence, determined the incident was a shooting, not a crash.

They arrested Cortez Nute, 32, who was reportedly with Lee when she died. After he was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, detectives determined Nute was responsible for the shooting.

He's facing a murder charge. 

First published on August 28, 2023 / 12:59 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.