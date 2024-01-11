Dallas police make arrest in connection to deadly shooting of 6-year-old girl

Dallas police have made an arrest connected to the shooting death of a 6-year-old girl.

Police say they arrested Damariya Sowels, 19, for tampering with physical evidence. He also had outstanding warrants unrelated to this case. Sowels is currently in the Dallas County Jail.

DPD says the victim was shot just before 3 p.m. Wednesday in a townhome on North Fitzhugh Avenue near Fuqua Street in Old East Dallas. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died of her injuries.

According to DPD, an unsecured handgun was inside the home. They do not yet know how the child was shot. DPD says two adults and two other children were in the home at the time of the shooting.

The victim's family was already dealing with the effects of gun violence; Her 14-year-old brother was killed by gunfire on New Year's Eve, with burial planned for Saturday.