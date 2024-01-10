Watch CBS News
Detectives investigating after 6-year-old fatally shot in East Dallas

DALLAS - Detectives are investigating in East Dallas after a 6-year-old was fatally shot on Jan. 10. 

Police said it happened in the 2100 block of N. Fitzhugh Avenue.  

The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died from their injuries. 

A neighbor whose child played with the victim spoke to CBS News Texas, expressing their shock. 

This story is developing, please click back for updates.

