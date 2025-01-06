Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas firefighter describes effort to rescue pet shop animals after devastating mall fire

By Andrea Lucia

/ CBS Texas

Dallas firefighter details animal rescues during tragic Plaza Latina shopping mall fire
Dallas firefighter details animal rescues during tragic Plaza Latina shopping mall fire 02:10

DALLAS – As a Dallas firefighter and paramedic, Paulo Bicahlo is trained and ready to rescue people. But when smoke from a fire at the Plaza Latina mall reached a pet store there Friday, he and his crew jumped in to help what animals they could.

shoppingmallfire.png
CBS News Texas

"You should have seen it. There were over 10, 15 guys carrying animals out, breaking cages, and we tore that store down looking for any animal life there," he said.

Nearly 600 of the animals, most of them birds, had already died.

"We found five puppies at waist level in one of the cages. We had to actually tear down the cage, the barrier, and we took all five out," said Bicahlo. "In my 16-year career, that's my first time doing CPR on a dog."

Firefighters were able to revive three of the puppies, including one that had stopped breathing.

"It was the black one... It was special. It was nice. A little puppy got a chance."

Firefighters also saved several rabbits, some porcupines, a pig, and one ungrateful tortoise.

"She was like trying to bite me. The turtle was trying to bite me, and I was like, c'mon on!" laughs Bicahlo.

Several of the animals were donated to people at the scene who were willing to take them to a vet. That included one of the rescued puppies who went home with a firefighter.  

The pup's new name? Smoky.

Andrea Lucia
Andrea-Lucia_cbsdfw.jpg

Andrea Lucia joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in September 2010, one day before a tornado swept through the area. She's been covering major stories across North Texas ever since.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.