Several Dallas fire stations facing AC issues amid dangerously hot temperatures

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Several Dallas fire stations are experiencing air conditioning issues amid dangerously hot temperatures, according to the Dallas Fire Fighters Association.

"It's a yearly occurrence," DFFA President Jim McDade said.

And with various air conditioning units out, portable units are in their place.

"It cools the station down to probably 85 degrees at best and at some stations, it's even warmer," McDade said. "There are five-to-eight stations that are supposed to be getting new AC systems in the next few weeks, but some of them we've also been waiting for [for] multiple years."

He said what's happening is taking a toll on firefighters.

"It makes it harder to sleep at night," McDade said. "When we can catch a little bit of sleep, it's hot—which is not conducive to keep anybody healthy...mentally, physically, in any sort of way."

He said he's talked to city officials but doesn't feel confident the problem will be fixed at this point.

"I'm more shocked when things get done than by the timeframes that they give us these days," he said. "It's getting old at this point, you know. This issue should be addressed and should be addressed in a timely fashion."

A spokesperson for Dallas Fire-Rescue said he is looking into this issue and that if the main units at a station aren't working, they're outfitted with the temporary cooling units.