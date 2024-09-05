Dallas Fire Rescue battling 3-alarm apartment fire in Northwest Dallas

Dallas Fire Rescue responded to an apartment complex in Northwest Dallas Thursday afternoon to battle a 3-alarm fire. The address on Park Lane, west of Webb Chapel Road, corresponds to the Stone Manor Apartments.

Video from CBS News Texas Chopper showed smoke and flames coming from multiple units of the 2-story apartment complex, and a large section of the roof collapsed.

More than 40 DFR units and dozens of firefighters responded to the scene.

It's not yet clear how many residents were impacted, or if there were any injuries. CBS News Texas has reached out to Dallas Fire Rescue for more details.