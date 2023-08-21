Dallas detectives investigating early morning homicide on Park Lane

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Homicide detectives in Dallas are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the 8500 block of Park Lane.

He was killed on Aug. 21 just before 2 a.m.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will help in identifying the victim.

Anyone with information regarding his death is urged to please contact Detective Adam Thayer at 214.671.3657 or at adam.thayer@dallaspolice.gov. Or call Crime Stoppers at 214.373.TIPS.