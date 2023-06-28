Dallas Cowboys return to Oxnard for training camp in July

Dallas Cowboys watch party ends in disappointment as season comes to an end

Dallas Cowboys watch party ends in disappointment as season comes to an end

Dallas Cowboys watch party ends in disappointment as season comes to an end

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas Cowboys are returning to the Golden State.

Trevon Diggs #7 of the Dallas Cowboys and son Aiden sign autographs during training camp at River Ridge Fields on August 08, 2022 in Oxnard, California. Josh Lefkowitz/Getty Images

The NFL has released summer training camp schedules, including the Cowboys trip to Oxnard, California from July 26 through August 15.

This year's camp will mark the 44th year that the team has trained in southern California and the 17th season they have spent camp at the Oxnard location.

Fans are able to attend all practice sessions that are open to the public, free of charge. The first workout takes place at 11:30 a.m. PT on July 26. Public entry opens two hours before practice.

Training camp takes place at the Residence Inn at River Ridge in Oxnard.

Training camp wraps up in Oxnard on August 15, then picks back up at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco before the team departs for their preseason match-up against Seattle on August 19.

Selected practices at The Star will be open to the public and will be announced at a later date.