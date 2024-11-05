Watch CBS News
Dallas Cowboys acquire wide receiver Jonathan Mingo from Carolina Panthers

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Hours before the NFL trade deadline, the Dallas Cowboys added a wide receiver to the roster.

The Cowboys sent a 4th-round pick to the Carolina Panthers for wide receiver Jonathan Mingo as well as a 2025 7th-round draft pick according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

The 23-year-old was the 39th overall draft pick in 2023, coming from Ole Miss. He fell to the bottom of the Panthers' depth chart this year, with 12 catches for 121 yards in nine games, according to Jones. As a rookie, Mingo logged 43 catches for 418 yards and averaged 9.8 yards per reception with a 50.6% catch rate.

This comes after Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said quarterback Dak Prescott would be on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least four games, due to a hamstring injury.

Prescott is one of two Cowboys who suffered injuries on Sunday—wide receiver CeeDee Lamb spent half of the game fighting through a shoulder injury. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Lamb would undergo more testing on Tuesday.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

