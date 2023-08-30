Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies investigating murder-suicide

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a murder-suicide, which claimed the lives of Nancy Gonzales, 29, and Christian Lopez Ibarra, 33.

Law enforcement officials said Ibarra killed Gonzales before turning the gun on himself.

It happened at a house just before 6:30 a.m. in the 10,000 block of Beckley View Avenue.

This is a developing story, please click back for additional details.