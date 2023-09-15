Watch CBS News
Shaq suits up for LA Port Police recruitment video

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal suited up for his latest project with a police uniform and badge, promoting the Los Angeles Port Police in a recruitment video.

Over the course of his 19-year career in the NBA, playing for 6 different teams, O'Neal also spent some time serving as a reserve officer, an honorary U.S. Deputy Marshal, and a sworn sheriff's deputy.

While O'Neal was with the Lakers he went through the LA County Sheriff's Reserve Academy and also became a reserve officer for the LA Port Police in 2002.

In the 2023 LA Port Police recruitment video, he makes the pitch to join. "Team is more important than any one of us, if you have what it takes to join the Los Angeles Port Police, come on down, it's time to dive in."

O'Neal's interest in law enforcement continued over the years. He became an honorary United States Deputy Marshal in 2005, working with the Safe Surfin' Foundation. He was a spokesperson for a task force that finds sexual predators on the internet.

Then when he was traded to the Miami Heat, he trained to become a reserve officer for the Miami Beach Police Department and was sworn in as a reserve officer in 2005.

O'Neal was named an honorary deputy by the Bedford County Sheriff's Department, became a reserve officer for the Doral Police Department in Florida, and was sworn in as a sheriff's deputy in Jonesboro, Georgia in 2016.

