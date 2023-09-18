Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown announces 2024 reelection bid

High capacity, but no overcrowding in Dallas County Jail, sheriff says

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown has announced she is seeking reelection in 2024.

She faces former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez, who announced her reelection bid in June.

Valdez was elected as Dallas County Sheriff in 2004 then resigned in 2017 during her fourth term as sheriff to run for governor.

Brown was then appointed as interim sheriff following Valdez's departure, making her the first African American sheriff in Dallas County and one of five African American female sheriffs in the United States.

"I am proud of the work we have done, especially during the difficult days of COVID-19. We are daily focused on our jail operations, and we are doing all we can to make Dallas County safer," said Sheriff Brown. "I am honored to have strong support from those who know my work and commitment to serve."

Brown's endorsements include many local and state officials.