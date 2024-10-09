Controversial early voting site seeks payment, contradicting county leader's explanation for why it was chosen

DALLAS COUNTY — The Dallas County Elections Department confirmed a Rowlett church at the center of a heated debate over polling locations is seeking payment, contradicting one county leader's explanation of why it was chosen in the first place.

"The decision is to use Freedom Place Church, a FREE location to help reduce the financial burden on the county, especially during a time when election costs are rising," said Commissioner John Wiley Price at the October 1 meeting of the Dallas County Commissioners Court.

Price defended the selection of the church as the county's only early voting site in Rowlett.

The church is smaller and has far less parking than the Rowlett Community Centre, which the city says it offered to make available at no cost.

According to Commissioner Price, cost is an important factor.

"The priority is to find free or cost-effective locations and meet all the legal and logistical requirements," he said at last week's meeting.

But in a new statement, a Dallas County elections' spokesperson wrote, "Currently the Freedom Place Church is requesting $15,400 for its use as both an early voting and Election Day location."

When asked to confirm this, an attorney for the church, Hiram Sasser responded, "The church didn't 'request' anything. The county has an amount they pay to the host site. The church cannot control it."

Commissioner Price has estimated roughly 70% of Dallas County voting sites receive compensation and expressed interest in taking a closer look.

"I have already stated open court that after the November 2024 elections, the county will reevaluate the cost associated with the paid sites to ensure fiscal responsibility," said Price during the meeting.

In a statement Wednesday afternoon, Price said his earlier comments were "based on incomplete information" and that the court "does not have the cost details for this location or any other polling site."

"We will certainly assess and refine our site selection process, including evaluating associated costs," wrote Price.