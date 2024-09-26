Dallas County moves its only Rowlett early voting site to church with limited parking

ROWLETT — With early voting set to begin in less than a month, the mayor of Rowlett is worried about his residents' access to the polls after a decision to move Dallas County's only early voting location in the city.

The last time a presidential election was on the ballot, more than 22,000 voters turned up at the Rowlett Community Centre.

"It was the eighth highest early voter turnout in all Dallas County averaging 1800 people voting a day," said Mayor Blake Margolis.

Margolis says the city once again offered it up at no cost, anticipating even bigger crowds this time.

The Dallas County Elections Department website shows it opted instead to put its only early voting center in Rowlett at Freedom Place Church along Main Street.

The location, we found, shares limited parking space with the flower shop next door – just 11 spots in total.

The community center, in contrast, has several hundred.

The church is also a smaller building, leaving Margolis worried voters are more likely to be left lining out the door.

"It's really shocking to me that they would choose a facility that's much smaller," said Margolis.

In a newly released public statement, the mayor questioned whether the choice would lead to "voter suppression, especially for elderly and vulnerable populations" and "run afoul of Texas Election Code" which mandates a polling place be "inside an accessible building" and that "a public building, if available, shall be used."

"Well, a public building was available and the county did not use it, so what are they doing?" said Margolis.

Freedom Place is a politically engaged church, serving as the venue for monthly meetings of the Rowlett Area Republican Women's Club and Rowlett Republican Men.

According to its website, it also hosts classes to "help Christians learn about their responsibility to vote and their Godly American heritage."

A spokesperson for the Dallas County Elections Department said the county's Commissioners Court has the final say on voting locations.

Margolis is hoping this is one they reconsider.

"Consider the voters in Rowlett, which are their constituents as well, and change their course… They can do it right now," said Margolis.