Dallas City Council passes resolution condemning SB4 as DPD preps extensive SB4 policy

DALLAS — The Dallas City Council passed a resolution condemning Senate Bill 4.

Under SB4, police may arrest people who illegally cross the border from Mexico. The law was placed on hold by the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, which has it under review.

Under the resolution, the council listed concerns about the potential negative impact on public safety, community relations and vulnerable communities. The resolution continued, "Immigrants play a key role in advancing Dallas' economy, comprising 28.9 percent of the local workforce and representing 38.9 percent of business owners in the city."

The resolution also referenced over $1 billion contributed to federal taxes by immigrants in the Dallas area and more than $900 million to state and local taxes.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told the council his department is preparing an extensive policy if SB4 takes effect.

"We need to ensure that trust exists," said Garcia. "Which is one of the reasons that, on one hand, we understand the fear that exists. On the other hand, we have to be prepared that if this passes we have no choice to have policies in place because we cannot prohibit its enforcement."

After nearly 90 minutes of debate, the resolution passed 11 - 3. Mayor Eric Johnson was one of the three "no" votes. One council member was absent.