Dallas' Brooklyn Rivera & Houston's Makensy Manbeck bring confidence & strategy to 'Big Brother'

DALLAS – Brooklyn Rivera has been watching the reality TV show "Big Brother" for a long time.

Rivera, who describes herself as "sassy, classy and a little bad a- -y," said she's tired of watching others fail, especially mothers.

"I'm like put a mom in the house that can actually win," said Rivera, a 34-year-old mother and business administrator from Dallas. "And so instead of being frustrated behind the screen, I said, 'Why the hell not play it myself?'"

And she is. Rivera is one of 16 houseguests on Season 26 of "Big Brother," which premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS. The second part of the first episode will air on Thursday. Houseguests, for the first time, will have the ability to vote in a 17th houseguest.

Makensy Manbeck

Also among the houseguests is another Texan, 22-year-old Makensy Manbeck of Houston. Manbeck, a confident ex-high school all-state volleyball player, is a construction project manager.

The two expressed confidence in winning the $750,000 grand prize during preseason video interviews for "Big Brother" Season 26.

"I think I'm a triple threat socially, mentally, physically. I've kind of got all three," Manbeck said.

Meanwhile, Rivera said being a competitor on "Big Brother" has been a dream for years.

"Every time I watch this show, I look at it and go, 'I could do that,'" Rivera said.

Rivera believes she can win, noting she does "everything with purpose, on purpose, and for the betterment of others."

"I am a control freak if I were to call myself out," said Rivera, calling herself "Type A."

Brooklyn Rivera

"But I get stuff done," Rivera said.

"Big Brother" follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with dozens of high-definition cameras and microphones recording their every move, 24 hours a day. Each week, the houseguests will vote someone out of the house. At the end, the last remaining houseguest will receive the grand prize of $750,000.

The season will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. CT on CBS, with episodes also available on Paramount+.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as host, continuing her role since the show's debut in 2000.

The theme for Season 26 is "Big Brother Artificial Intelligence" (BB AI), which the network says promises fun, comedy, and unexpected gameplay.

Entire 'Big Brother' Season 26 cast

Angela Murray

Age: 50

Hometown: Long Beach, California

Current city: Syracuse, Utah

Occupation: Real estate agent

Brooklyn Rivera

Age: 34

Hometown: Covington, Georgia

Current city: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Business administrator

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Age: 25

Hometown: Bowie, Maryland

Occupation: Physical therapist

Cedric Hodges

Age: 21

Hometown: Running Springs, California

Current city: Boise, Idaho

Occupation: Former Marine

Chelsie Baham

Age: 27

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Occupation: Nonprofit director

Joseph Rodriguez

Age: 30

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Occupation: Video store clerk

Kenney Kelley

Age: 52

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Former undercover cop

Kimo Apaka

Age: 35

Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii

Occupation: Mattress sales rep

Leah Peters

Age: 26

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Current city: Miami, Florida

Occupation: VIP cocktail server

Lisa Weintraub

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Celebrity chef

Makensy Manbeck

Age: 22

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Construction project manager

Matt Hardeman

Age: 25

Hometown: Loganville, Georgia

Current city: Roswell, Georgia

Occupation: Tech sales rep

Quinn Martin

Age: 25

Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma

Current city: Omaha, Nebraska

Occupation: Nurse recruiter

Rubina Bernabe

Age: 35

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Event bartender

T'Kor Clottey

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago via London

Current city: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Crochet business owner

Tucker Des Lauriers

Age: 30

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Current city: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Marketing and sales executive