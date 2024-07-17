Watch CBS News
Dallas' Brooklyn Rivera & Houston's Makensy Manbeck bring confidence & strategy to 'Big Brother'

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Big Brother Season 26 premieres Wednesday with Dallas woman as houseguest
Big Brother Season 26 premieres Wednesday with Dallas woman as houseguest 03:56

DALLAS – Brooklyn Rivera has been watching the reality TV show "Big Brother" for a long time.

Rivera, who describes herself as "sassy, classy and a little bad a- -y," said she's tired of watching others fail, especially mothers.

"I'm like put a mom in the house that can actually win," said Rivera, a 34-year-old mother and business administrator from Dallas. "And so instead of being frustrated behind the screen, I said, 'Why the hell not play it myself?'"

And she is. Rivera is one of 16 houseguests on Season 26 of "Big Brother," which premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS. The second part of the first episode will air on Thursday. Houseguests, for the first time, will have the ability to vote in a 17th houseguest.

makensymanbeck.png
Makensy Manbeck

Also among the houseguests is another Texan, 22-year-old Makensy Manbeck of Houston. Manbeck, a confident ex-high school all-state volleyball player, is a construction project manager.

The two expressed confidence in winning the $750,000 grand prize during preseason video interviews for "Big Brother" Season 26.

"I think I'm a triple threat socially, mentally, physically. I've kind of got all three," Manbeck said.

Meanwhile, Rivera said being a competitor on "Big Brother" has been a dream for years.

"Every time I watch this show, I look at it and go, 'I could do that,'" Rivera said.  

Rivera believes she can win, noting she does "everything with purpose, on purpose, and for the betterment of others."

"I am a control freak if I were to call myself out," said Rivera, calling herself "Type A." 

brooklynrivera.png
Brooklyn Rivera

"But I get stuff done," Rivera said.

"Big Brother" follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with dozens of high-definition cameras and microphones recording their every move, 24 hours a day. Each week, the houseguests will vote someone out of the house. At the end, the last remaining houseguest will receive the grand prize of $750,000.

The season will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. CT on CBS, with episodes also available on Paramount+.

Julie Chen Moonves returns as host, continuing her role since the show's debut in 2000.

The theme for Season 26 is "Big Brother Artificial Intelligence" (BB AI), which the network says promises fun, comedy, and unexpected gameplay.

Entire 'Big Brother' Season 26 cast

Angela Murray

  • Age: 50
  • Hometown: Long Beach, California
  • Current city: Syracuse, Utah
  • Occupation: Real estate agent

Brooklyn Rivera

  • Age: 34
  • Hometown: Covington, Georgia
  • Current city: Dallas, Texas
  • Occupation: Business administrator

Cam Sullivan-Brown

  • Age: 25
  • Hometown: Bowie, Maryland
  • Occupation: Physical therapist

Cedric Hodges

  • Age: 21
  • Hometown: Running Springs, California
  • Current city: Boise, Idaho
  • Occupation: Former Marine

Chelsie Baham

  • Age: 27
  • Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California
  • Occupation: Nonprofit director

Joseph Rodriguez

  • Age: 30
  • Hometown: Tampa, Florida
  • Occupation: Video store clerk

Kenney Kelley

  • Age: 52
  • Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Occupation: Former undercover cop

Kimo Apaka

  • Age: 35
  • Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii
  • Occupation: Mattress sales rep

Leah Peters

  • Age: 26
  • Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Current city: Miami, Florida
  • Occupation: VIP cocktail server

Lisa Weintraub

  • Age: 33
  • Hometown: Los Angeles, California
  • Occupation: Celebrity chef

Makensy Manbeck

  • Age: 22
  • Hometown: Houston, Texas
  • Occupation: Construction project manager

Matt Hardeman

  • Age: 25
  • Hometown: Loganville, Georgia
  • Current city: Roswell, Georgia
  • Occupation: Tech sales rep

Quinn Martin

  • Age: 25
  • Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma
  • Current city: Omaha, Nebraska
  • Occupation: Nurse recruiter

Rubina Bernabe

  • Age: 35
  • Hometown: Los Angeles, California
  • Occupation: Event bartender

T'Kor Clottey

  • Age: 23
  • Hometown: Chicago via London
  • Current city: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Occupation: Crochet business owner

Tucker Des Lauriers

  • Age: 30
  • Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Current city: Brooklyn, New York
  • Occupation: Marketing and sales executive
Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

