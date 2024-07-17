Dallas' Brooklyn Rivera & Houston's Makensy Manbeck bring confidence & strategy to 'Big Brother'
DALLAS – Brooklyn Rivera has been watching the reality TV show "Big Brother" for a long time.
Rivera, who describes herself as "sassy, classy and a little bad a- -y," said she's tired of watching others fail, especially mothers.
"I'm like put a mom in the house that can actually win," said Rivera, a 34-year-old mother and business administrator from Dallas. "And so instead of being frustrated behind the screen, I said, 'Why the hell not play it myself?'"
And she is. Rivera is one of 16 houseguests on Season 26 of "Big Brother," which premieres at 8 p.m. Wednesday on CBS. The second part of the first episode will air on Thursday. Houseguests, for the first time, will have the ability to vote in a 17th houseguest.
Also among the houseguests is another Texan, 22-year-old Makensy Manbeck of Houston. Manbeck, a confident ex-high school all-state volleyball player, is a construction project manager.
The two expressed confidence in winning the $750,000 grand prize during preseason video interviews for "Big Brother" Season 26.
"I think I'm a triple threat socially, mentally, physically. I've kind of got all three," Manbeck said.
Meanwhile, Rivera said being a competitor on "Big Brother" has been a dream for years.
"Every time I watch this show, I look at it and go, 'I could do that,'" Rivera said.
Rivera believes she can win, noting she does "everything with purpose, on purpose, and for the betterment of others."
"I am a control freak if I were to call myself out," said Rivera, calling herself "Type A."
"But I get stuff done," Rivera said.
"Big Brother" follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with dozens of high-definition cameras and microphones recording their every move, 24 hours a day. Each week, the houseguests will vote someone out of the house. At the end, the last remaining houseguest will receive the grand prize of $750,000.
The season will air on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8 p.m. CT on CBS, with episodes also available on Paramount+.
Julie Chen Moonves returns as host, continuing her role since the show's debut in 2000.
The theme for Season 26 is "Big Brother Artificial Intelligence" (BB AI), which the network says promises fun, comedy, and unexpected gameplay.
Entire 'Big Brother' Season 26 cast
Angela Murray
- Age: 50
- Hometown: Long Beach, California
- Current city: Syracuse, Utah
- Occupation: Real estate agent
Brooklyn Rivera
- Age: 34
- Hometown: Covington, Georgia
- Current city: Dallas, Texas
- Occupation: Business administrator
Cam Sullivan-Brown
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Bowie, Maryland
- Occupation: Physical therapist
Cedric Hodges
- Age: 21
- Hometown: Running Springs, California
- Current city: Boise, Idaho
- Occupation: Former Marine
Chelsie Baham
- Age: 27
- Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California
- Occupation: Nonprofit director
Joseph Rodriguez
- Age: 30
- Hometown: Tampa, Florida
- Occupation: Video store clerk
Kenney Kelley
- Age: 52
- Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
- Occupation: Former undercover cop
Kimo Apaka
- Age: 35
- Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii
- Occupation: Mattress sales rep
Leah Peters
- Age: 26
- Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Current city: Miami, Florida
- Occupation: VIP cocktail server
Lisa Weintraub
- Age: 33
- Hometown: Los Angeles, California
- Occupation: Celebrity chef
Makensy Manbeck
- Age: 22
- Hometown: Houston, Texas
- Occupation: Construction project manager
Matt Hardeman
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Loganville, Georgia
- Current city: Roswell, Georgia
- Occupation: Tech sales rep
Quinn Martin
- Age: 25
- Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma
- Current city: Omaha, Nebraska
- Occupation: Nurse recruiter
Rubina Bernabe
- Age: 35
- Hometown: Los Angeles, California
- Occupation: Event bartender
T'Kor Clottey
- Age: 23
- Hometown: Chicago via London
- Current city: Atlanta, Georgia
- Occupation: Crochet business owner
Tucker Des Lauriers
- Age: 30
- Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
- Current city: Brooklyn, New York
- Occupation: Marketing and sales executive