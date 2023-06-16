Dallas-based Uvalde Foundation for Kids needs $5K to remain open

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A national non-profit organization formed following the May 24, 2022 school shooting at Robb Elementary School is struggling to remain open.

Pictured in order of appearance: Eva Mireles, 44, Xavier Lopez, 10, Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, 10, Jackie Cazares, 9, Maranda Mathis, 11, Jose Manuel Flores Jr., 10, Irma Garcia, 48, Tess Marie Mata, 10, Jailah Nicole Silguero, 10, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos, 10, Rojelio Torres, 10, Alithia Ramirez, 10, Eliahna A. Torres, 10, Alexandria "Lexi" Aniyah Rubio, 10, Makenna Lee Elrod, 10, Amerie Jo Garza, 10, Uziyah Garcia, 10, Eliahna "Ellie" Amyah Garcia, 9, Annabell Guadalupe Rodriguez, 10, Nevaeh Bravo, 10, Layla Salazar, 11 CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Its board and national team is made up of volunteers only.

On June 15, The Uvalde Foundation For Kids announced it's launching a national fundraiser drive. Foundation officials said they hope to raise $5,000 so it can continue to offer multi-level services beyond the end of the month.

A combination of financial factors have driven the foundation to this point, according to a news release. A lack of donation support and the fact that the organization doesn't charge fees or request donations in return for its help are two reasons officials point to as well.

The foundation's mission is preventing school violence on school campuses and school communities throughout the country. It's currently involved with addressing areas of school safety including bullying, gun violence and mental healthcare, since the Uvalde school shooting.

Recently, the foundation's work led to its invitation to address a special Nashville Metro Council session on school violence in Nashville, Tennessee, June 21, in response to the Covenant School shooting.

Since its inception, the non-profit has participated in school shooting response and care to various schools across the nation; including Michigan State University, the Allen Premium Outlets shooting and Richneck Elementary school in Newport News, Virginia.