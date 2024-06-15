Dallas apartment building destroyed in 2-alarm fire

DALLAS – A 12-unit apartment building in northeast Dallas caught fire Saturday evening, needing dozens of firefighters to extinguish the flames.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said units responded to the Meadows at Ferguson apartments on Ferguson Road near I-635 just after 6:30 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters could see smoke coming from the second floor of the three-story building, DFR said. Within minutes, flames were coming through the roof, and soon after the fire engulfed the building.

Firefighters tried to battle the flames from inside the building, but it became too dangerous, according to the department.

More than 40 firefighters ultimately responded to the scene, and the fire was extinguished just after 8 p.m.

DFR said the building was mostly vacant, and the few tenants who lived there were not hurt. No firefighters were injured.

The roof collapsed, and the damage was so severe that the building will need to be demolished. Fire investigators were also unable to get inside the building, so the cause of the fire is listed as undetermined.