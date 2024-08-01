Dak Prescott prepares for another season with the Dallas Cowboys "Here we go"

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott going into the new season "feeling the best" he ever has

OXNARD, California — Dak is back! The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is going into year nine "feeling the best" he ever has.

Prescott sat down for a conversation with CBS Sports Texas Sports' Bill Jones to talk about the upcoming season.

"Here we go"

Prescott says, "Here we go" is not only a rallying phrase for his team but a warning for the opposing team. The Cowboys are coming for them.

The quarterback acknowledged his growth and changes that he made while adjusting to his new play caller Mike McCarthy. Prescott says he has focused on changing his footwork to improve his skills. "I think that was a huge part of Mike's playbook and his method in calling the plays."

Running back Ezekiel Elliot returned to the Cowboys in the offseason after playing with the New England Patriots during the 2023 season. Prescott said "Zeke" is one of the best teammates to have, "He knows what the defense is and he's gonna be a crucial part of our success this year, and I'm excited to have him back."



"Daddy" Dak Strength

In February of 2024, Prescott became a first-time father and he's previously mentioned that he is currently in the best shape in his career. "She's definitely changed my world," said Prescott.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Roger Staubach, had 114 starts in his career. A milestone that Prescott has now also reached in his career and has the opportunity to rewrite records. "Didn't know the number of 114 but just to...put that in perspective, it's a blessing," said Prescott. He says he's not actively looking to make records for himself, he is looking towards improving the team as a whole.