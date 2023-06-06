Crowley man arrested after kidnapping attempt, causing law enforcement chase

CROWLEY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A Crowley man has been arrested after attempting to kidnap a girl from her home and leading law enforcement on a chase.

Tarrant County Sheriff's deputies say it happened at around 6:20 p.m. on June 5 in the 13000 block of Lansman Drive.

They were told the suspect, 62-year-old Steven Bayse, had attempted to take the girl from her home. The girl's parents were able to get her away from Bayse before he could drive off with her.

The girl's mother gave deputies information about the car he was in. They then went to his Crowley address, where they found the vehicle and tried to confront to him.

Bayse refused to stop when deputies tried pulling him over, resulting in a pursuit.

Deputies say he stopped several times, suggesting he would surrender, then continued. At one point, they tried to conduct a high-risk stop when Bayse was at a red light – but he drove off again, striking three patrol vehicles and nearly hitting a deputy.

Bayse eventually pulled into the parking lot of a grocery store and was taken into custody.

He has been charged with kidnapping, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and aggravated assault against a public servant.

Bayse's bond is set at $125,000.