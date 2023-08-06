Crews investigating how Cadillac Cantina fire in Fort Worth Stockyards started

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Firefighters successfully put out a massive, three-alarm fire in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards. It started around 8:15 p.m. Saturday evening at Cadillac Cantina, which is on the corner of West Exchange and Ellis.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says there were 15 people inside and all were evacuated safely. No injuries have been reported.

Witnesses told CBS News Texas the fire got very big, very fast.



Some Fort Worth firefighters were actually coming back to the fire station from another call, when they noticed the Cadillac Cantina was on fire. They immediately called for additional units.

It took crews hours to get the fire under control. There were ultimately 14 fire engines on the scene from multiple departments.

"Obviously, anytime we've got a building of this size, especially in the heart of the city, it's going to gather a big response just so we can take every precaution we can," said Fort Worth Fire Department Public Information Officer Craig Trojacek. "From a life safety standpoint, it's Saturday night at the Stockyards. We know it's full of people-that's our priority No. 1. And No. 2, just the history of the city itself. We want to make sure that-not that we don't take that care anywhere else-but when you hear the Stockyards, it makes you go into a different gear."

The building is more than a century old and the Stockyards is a national historic district. With the collapsed roof, the fire department says the structure could be compromised. Crews are still investigating to figure out where and how the fire started.