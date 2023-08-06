Crews battle fire in historic Fort Worth Stockyards

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Crews are battling a fire in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards Saturday night.

CBS News Texas crews at the scene say several Fort Worth Fire Department units are fighting a fire at Cantina Cadillac, located in the 100 block of West Exchange Ave.

MedStar is also on the scene. No injuries have been reported.

fire in 100 block of Exchange Ave. in Ft. Worth Stockyards Debra Wakeland

Ruth Hooker owns Hooker's Grill in the Stockyards, about half a block from the Cantina Cadillac.

She said she was cooking and looked out the window to see smoke. Hooker said when she first walked out to see what was causing the smoke, it looked like only the back of the Cantina Cadillac was on fire.

"Sadly, that is not the case," said Hooker. "I know the owners of the Cadillac, so it's a sad day for the Stockyards."

Hooker said it didn't take long for the Fire Department to get to the scene, but the fire got "pretty big, pretty fast."

It is not currently known what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.