Crash involving 18-wheeler closes eastbound lanes of I-30 in East Fort Worth

FORT WORTH – A crash involving two 18-wheelers has prompted a portion of I-30 to shut down Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 between East Loop 820 and Cooks Lane. As of 7 a.m., traffic was backed up to Oakland Boulevard.

Traffic is being forced off on East Loop 820 as I-30 eastbound is completely shut down. Expect at least an hour delay if you're heading into Dallas from Fort Worth.

A CBS News Texas camera at the scene showed the two 18-wheelers in the median with front-end damage.

There is no information about the condition of the drivers or passengers, but at least one person was taken by CareFlite to a local hospital.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.