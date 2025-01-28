Watch CBS News
Crash involving 18-wheeler closes eastbound lanes of I-30 in East Fort Worth

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH – A crash involving two 18-wheelers has prompted a portion of I-30 to shut down Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 between East Loop 820 and Cooks Lane. As of 7 a.m., traffic was backed up to Oakland Boulevard.

Traffic is being forced off on East Loop 820 as I-30 eastbound is completely shut down. Expect at least an hour delay if you're heading into Dallas from Fort Worth.

A CBS News Texas camera at the scene showed the two 18-wheelers in the median with front-end damage.

There is no information about the condition of the drivers or passengers, but at least one person was taken by CareFlite to a local hospital.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

