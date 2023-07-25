Super Bowl chances, training camp, calling the plays: Here's the 2023 State of the Cowboys

OXNARD, California (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alongside his son, Cowboys COO Stephen Jones and Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, gave the annual state of the team from Oxnard on Tuesday.

Jerry started the press conference saying he believes "we've got a chance to be a contender," for the Super Bowl this season.

ZACK MARTIN

Jerry was tight-lipped about whether or not offensive guard Zack Martin was going to participate in camp this year.

Martin hasn't reported to training camp via the team charter – but many veterans travel to Oxnard on their own, CBS News Texas' Bill Jones reported.

Jerry said he wouldn't be discussing players' agreements, but they "have great communication with everybody."

TONY POLLARD ON FRANCHISE TAG

Stephen said that Pollard is playing on the franchise tag this season after "we offered Tony a long-term deal and we didn't agree. You agree to disagree."

Pollard and the team failed to reach a long-term agreement before the NFL's franchise tag deadline on July 17. He will play on a one-year franchise deal worth $10.1 million.

MIKE McCARTHY CALLS THE PLAYS

Jerry said that not only does McCarthy possess the head coaching skills to call the plays, but he has the overall management and experience for the job.

He says the Cowboys "were just at a point where we have evolved over the last two or three years, it wasn't so much what Kellen [Moore] wasn't, but what Mike is."

Watch the full State of the Cowboys press conference in the player above.