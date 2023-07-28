Cowboys rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown says he's 'just getting started'

OXNARD, California (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Dallas Cowboys third round draft pick DeMarvion Overshown joined CBS Sports Texas' Bill Jones to talk about the upcoming season and his first year at training camp.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 25: DeMarvion Overshown #0 of the Texas Longhorns celebrates with fans after the game against the Baylor Bears at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 25, 2022 in Austin, Texas. / Getty Images

The 6-foot-3 linebacker comes from the University of Texas and was an Under Armour All-American Safety at Class 3A Arp, a town of 892 residents located just southeast of Tyler.

Being from Texas, he said when he saw who the call was coming from during the draft, he was in shock.

"A lot of people asked how I was going to react once I got the [draft] call," he said. "If it was a different team, it would have been a little different of a response."

Overshown said he didn't even tell his family when he got the call because he wanted to see their emotions when they saw the pick live.

"When I was talking to Mr. Jones, I was in shock," he said. "It's the team I wanted to be on. I was like, 'No way!'"

Overshown said he's been manifesting that moment since the third grade, when he wrote down his goal to become a Dallas Cowboy.

"I want to retire here," he said. "I'm just getting started. I'm going to keep chasing the next dream."

