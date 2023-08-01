Cowboys RB Ronald Jones gets 2-game suspension for violation on performance-enhancers

OXNARD (AP) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ronald Jones on Monday was suspended for the first two games of the season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancers.

Jones is eligible to participate in practices at training camp and in preseason games. Jones was on the field Monday as the Cowboys started their second week of camp.

Jones, who turns 26 Thursday, signed with Dallas as a free agent in the offseason. He was a second-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2018 and spent four seasons with the Buccaneers. He had career highs of 978 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020.

Jones will be eligible to play Sept. 24 at Arizona.