Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware set to enter Ring of Honor

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones has announced former Dallas Cowboys star linebacker DeMarcus Ware will be inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

D-Ware was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame earlier this month.

Jones made the announcement during a Cowboys Kickoff event at The Star in Frisco on Aug. 23.

Currently, the Ring of Honor has 22 members, including 19 former players. Ware will be become the 20th player to be included in the Ring, but just the sixth player drafted by Jones, who bought the Cowboys in 1989.

He's the first player to be inducted into the ROH since 2015 when the Cowboys honored Darren Woodson.

Drafted by the Cowboys in 2005 as the No. 11 overall pick, The team's all-time leader in sacks, Ware earned seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro selections during his nine seasons in Dallas.

With 117 sacks, Ware became the Cowboys' all-time leader. He led the Cowboys in sacks for eight straight seasons from 2005-12, including a 20-sack season in 2008 and another 19.5 sack season in 2011.

He played his first nine seasons with the Cowboys and his final three with the Denver Broncos with whom he won a Super Bowl in 2016.

In 2017, he signed a one-day contract with Dallas to retire as a Cowboy.

He finished his 12-year career with 138.5 quarterback sacks.