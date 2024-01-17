Cowboys legend Charles Haley shares perspective on 2023-2024 season

FORT WORTH - Dallas Cowboys legend and pro football hall of famer Charles Haley sits down with CBS News Texas' Keith Russell to discuss the team's 2023-2024 season.

Haley is a 5-time Super Bowl champion, three of which were won with the Cowboys. Haley won two Super Bowls with the San Francisco 49ers.

The former linebacker is not just known for tackling opponents, he's also known for breaking down barriers with his foundation, Tackle Tomorrow. Through his foundation, Haley serves the community by delivering holiday meals to those in need, sponsoring eight Dallas ISD inner-city elementary schools and helping adults get their GEDs, among many other things. Haley says, "The best place to find a helping hand is at the end of your own arm."