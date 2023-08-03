Non-verbal teen found alone in Texas alley 'making incredible strides,' still no DNA match

MIDLAND (CBSNewsTexas.com) - He was found alone, dirty and disheveled in a Texas alley on a cold January day this year. Now, more than six months later, Midland police still don't know who the teen, known only as "Cordarius" came from or where his family is. But, he has a new family, according to police, and is "making incredible strides in his unique way."

Efforts to identify Cordarius' birth family are hampered by his inability to communicate. Police said he's non-verbal and possibly between the age of 13 and 17. He didn't know sign language either when police found him.

Cordarius was found on Jan. 29 near the intersection of Ward and Shandon Avenue.

The department shared a long-awaited update about Cordarius on Aug. 3. Calling him healthy and a "very joyful child," police said he loves to swim and play basketball He attends church weekly and enjoys social events with his caregivers.

Currently in foster care, police said Cordarius met the required criteria for classification as someone with an intellectual disability after assessing and evaluating his adaptive behavior. He can identify every household member by pointing to the appropriate foster sibling when their names are called. Cordarius responds positively to playful interactions with his caregivers and enjoys playing with his foster siblings.

He's now attending school and benefiting from various services, including speech, physical, and occupational therapies, the department shared.

Cordarius listens and follows instructions well but needs constant redirection, police said.

The Midland Police Department needs help locating this young man’s family. He is not able to communicate what his name... Posted by Midland Police Department on Sunday, January 29, 2023

Law enforcement officials said they have yet to receive a DNA match for any Cordarius' relatives.

If you recognize Cordarius, or have any information about him, please contact Investigation Supervisor at Texas Department of Family and Protective Services Mallory Peterson at 325.249.3743. Or you can e-mail pdtips@midlandtexas.gov or call 432.214.8765.