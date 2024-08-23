Copper theft crisis in North Texas: Elderly residents left without landlines

NORTH TEXAS – Copper theft is a significant problem in North Texas. One Dallas woman said it's gotten so bad that the copper phone lines in her neighborhood are repeatedly stolen, leaving her without a landline.

At 78, Daisy Joe said she doesn't want a cell phone but has no other choice but to carry one.

"I hate to sound antiquated, but whenever I have to press this thing to turn it on, all kinds of garbage pops up," she said. "Stuff that I don't want to see and then I got to swipe it and put in my code just to get to the keyboard."

She prefers a landline but said for the last three years, about every six months, she's been without one due to copper thieves in her neighborhood just east of White Rock Lake.

The most recent occurrence was just over two weeks ago.

"It really affects my life because at my age… I am a recovering cancer patient. I have neuropathy," she said. "I am afraid if I fall and no one is here but me, I don't know what may happen."

Right now, copper theft is an ongoing problem in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Earlier this week, Garland police said criminals are bringing their own equipment, even wearing fake hard hats and vests, and climbing up utility poles to cut off copper wires to sell.

Joe said she's repeatedly contacted AT&T to fix her issue.

"They say as fast as they put it in, they steal it," she said. "Can't you do something?"

In a statement, AT&T said:

"This customer was out of service due to repeated incidences of copper theft in the area. Theft and vandalism of critical communications infrastructure are serious matters that disrupt essential services for our customers, public safety, and the community at large. We're actively working with local law enforcement as they investigate to find those responsible.

"Time to repair and cost varies greatly between incidences, depending on various factors like the type of copper stolen, how much was removed, and the location where it was removed.

"We are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for specific and detailed information that leads to arrest and conviction for copper cable thefts or the attempted sale or purchase of stolen copper cable from AT&T in the Dallas area. Tipsters with information can remain anonymous and should call local law enforcement or AT&T Global Security and Investigations at (800) 807‐4205. The reward is valid for leads received by Nov. 1, 2024. The public should report to the police any unmarked (non-AT&T) vehicles or individuals cutting and removing cable.

"Maintaining uninterrupted and high-quality service for customers is our top priority. The use of copper cables is declining rapidly. The equipment that supports our copper network is harder to source, so it is difficult to repair or replace the parts when the cables are stolen. We continue to upgrade our customers where possible to newer, more reliable technologies like fiber and wireless."