Cooler weather Wednesday, but not for long

NORTH TEXAS - We're tracking much cooler weather today, but it won't last long. Warmer weather pushes in for the weekend.

As we move through Wednesday, bundle up! A cold front has pushed to our south and cooler weather has moved in. So, expect high temperatures in the low 50s this afternoon. It will feel colder, though, due to strong gusty winds from the north. Winds could gust up to 35-40 mph. Hold on to your hats. We'll see mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

On Thursday, expect another cool day with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We'll see mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers here and there. The chance for rain is around 40%. The chance of rain will diminish Thursday night.

By Friday, we'll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Highs will warm into the lower 70s, due to south winds between 10 and 15 mph.

Our highs will be even warmer by Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

A few isolated showers are possible late Sunday into Monday.