Cool Sunday brings a sunny, dry start to the week in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — After such a soggy Saturday we deserve some sunshine today and we will see it this afternoon. This morning is still cloudy, but we are dry with temperatures near 50. As our skies clear through the day, temperatures warm into the mid 60s. We are running nearly 10 degrees below normal, and a breezy northeasterly wind will add a bite to the air.

Our clear skies overnight allow temperatures to drop into the low 40s across North Texas. The kids will want a jacket heading off to school in the morning.

Our Earth Day is looking picture-perfect with sunny skies and highs in the low 70s!

After a dry start to the week, rain chances return to wrap up the work week. An isolated shower is possible Wednesday, but the best chance for rain is Friday.

After our brief cooldown, we return to the 80s for most of the week.