Watch CBS News
Local News

Cool, cloudy conditions prevail through the end of the week

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Scattered showers possible through this evening for parts of North Texas
Scattered showers possible through this evening for parts of North Texas 03:00

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com)  There's some sunshine out to the west of the Metroplex, but most of the area has been blanketed by cloud cover today. Scattered showers are around to the south and east, and more of the same is expected for Friday.  

image001.png
CBSNewsTexas.com

The rain coverage will be highest to the south of I-20, but scattered light showers are expected to move into parts of the Metroplex through the morning and afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but there are concerns for flooding in Central and East Texas where the boundary has barely budged.  

image003.png
CBSNewsTexas.com

The clouds and rain will keep things cool on Friday for North Texas and areas farther south and east. Notice where rain doesn't reach, highs should warm into the mid 60s.

image004.png
CBSNewsTexas.com

Isolated showers will be possible Saturday morning, but we should be drier into the afternoon (though we are still expecting considerable cloudiness). We'll have a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday and Monday, but highs should at least get back into the 70s. Better weather is expected starting Tuesday!

image005.png
CBSNewsTexas.com
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 4:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.