Cool, cloudy conditions prevail through the end of the week

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — There's some sunshine out to the west of the Metroplex, but most of the area has been blanketed by cloud cover today. Scattered showers are around to the south and east, and more of the same is expected for Friday.

CBSNewsTexas.com

The rain coverage will be highest to the south of I-20, but scattered light showers are expected to move into parts of the Metroplex through the morning and afternoon. No severe weather is expected, but there are concerns for flooding in Central and East Texas where the boundary has barely budged.

CBSNewsTexas.com

The clouds and rain will keep things cool on Friday for North Texas and areas farther south and east. Notice where rain doesn't reach, highs should warm into the mid 60s.

CBSNewsTexas.com

Isolated showers will be possible Saturday morning, but we should be drier into the afternoon (though we are still expecting considerable cloudiness). We'll have a mix of sun and clouds for Sunday and Monday, but highs should at least get back into the 70s. Better weather is expected starting Tuesday!

CBSNewsTexas.com