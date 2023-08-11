Convicted Getzendaner Park rapist Rolando Becks gets 20 years

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Convicted rapist Rolando D. Becks, 33, of Waxahachie, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Aug. 10 for attacking a woman at Getzendaner Park.

That assault happened on May 29, 2020 to a woman who was hiking. She said that Becks passed her on the trail, then circled back and followed her to her car. He then tackled her to the ground and raped her.

During the assault, the victim suffered 109 scratches and bruises on her body. She started screaming and Becks ran away.

A construction worker on northbound I-35 told officers that he saw a man fitting Becks description run out of the trail heading toward the hotels on Brookside. At the time, Becks was living at one of the motels. Since Becks matched the description that both the victim and the construction worker gave officers, he became a person of interest in her sexual assault.

Close to two months later, police arrested Becks on July 21, for unlawful possession of a firearm by felon. At the time, Becks gave a statement to Detective Elizabeth Glidewell of the Waxahachie Police Department, saying: "I know I'm a felon, I don't care," admitting that he was a felon and carrying a firearm. He also reportedly told Glidewell that he was at the park to sell drugs on the day he raped the victim.

Becks said he didn't rape the victim, and reportedly explained that it was a consensual sexual encounter. Becks admitted that he ran from the scene, but stated he ran because he was startled by a bicyclist and started "running for his life."

After four days of testimony, the jury returned a guilty verdict for sexual assault.

A previous jury on February 3 convicted Becks of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and sentenced him to 6 years in prison. District Judge Cindy Ermatinger, who presided over the sexual assault case, ordered that both sentences be served consecutively.

"Stranger rape is a rare but dangerous crime. Ellis County citizens should not have to fear for their safety when enjoying our community parks," said Montgomery.