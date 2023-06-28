Construction set to start on multi-million glow-in-the-dark playground

FARMERS BRANCH (CBSNewsTexas.com) – In all its Day-Glo splendor, a first-of-its-kind, all-accessible, glow-in-the-dark playground will open this fall in Farmers Branch.

Joya will be located at the corner of Tom Field Road and Valley View Lane. Construction is expected to begin in summer 2023, with an opening date in the fall of 2023. City of Farmers Branch

Located at the corner of Tom Field Road and Valley View Lane, The Joya at Oran Good Park will span 18,000 square feet. It will include a main playground area and a fenced-in tot play area. Featuring a 27-foot futuristic sphere where children can climb inside, colorful LED lighting will illuminate the space. It will also offer a zip line, spin zone, glow seating, swings, and an obstacle course.

Its design and construction was primarily funded with federal and state grant dollars, with $750,000 coming from the State of Texas Parks & Wildlife Grant and $4 million from the Federal American Rescue Plan Act.

"It is so exciting to begin construction on a first-class, all-accessible playground like Joya at Oran Good Park, a public space that kids and families of all ages and abilities will enjoy year-round," Deputy City Manager Mike Mashburn said. "We are looking forward to the grand opening of Joya, our City's crown jewel, bringing to life the fun and joy that comes from a one-of-a-kind facility like this."

In a news release, Mashburn said he was inspired by an article he read about a public space in China and Disney theme parks, too. The process began nearly three and half years ago.

The name Joya was chosen to pay homage to the Hispanic and Latino residents in Farmers Branch, according to a news release.

Alongside the main playground will be a tot playground, specifically designed for kids aged two to five. The younger kids will have more than 7,000 square feet inside a fenced area that includes a natural sensory play area, an LED lit spin zone, and ground-level and ramp-structured playgrounds.