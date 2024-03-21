Construction begins on Opal Lee's new home in Fort Worth

Fort Worth hero Opal Lee will soon get a new home.

The house will be built on the same land where her family home was burned down in 1939. Lee was a young girl at the time but says she never lost hope of someday owning her family's lot.

Several organizations including the Trinity Habitat for Humanity gifted Lee the property for $10. HistoryMaker Homes along with Texas Capital, will build her new home for free and furnish it.

Organizers say this project is about giving back a woman who has fought and given so much to her community and the world.

"Dr. Opal Lee has given so much to our community and our nation and has been a tireless, lifelong advocate for racial equity and justice. We are proud to be able to give something back to her to honor her life's work," said Effie Dennison, Texas capitals head of Community Development and president of the Texas Capital Foundation.

The home is set to be done by Juneteenth.

"I'll tell you I'm not a person who sheds tears often but I got a few for this project I truly have and I'm so glad that it's happening in this day in time," Lee said.