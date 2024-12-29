Congresswoman Kay Granger's absence, missed votes, prompt reaction from Texas leaders

Veteran U.S. Representative Kay Granger received praise for her record in Congress, but also some criticism over how she disclosed her health challenges during the past year. There's a pressure campaign among Texas House Republicans in the ongoing race between Representative David Cook and Dustin Burrows for Speaker. The only Democratic State Representative from Collin County, Mihaela Plesa, discusses her top priority: public education. Longtime Congressman Michael Burgess is retiring and talks about one of his proudest accomplishments. Jack Fink covers these stories in the latest episode of Eye On Politics. (Original air date: December 29, 2024)

Congresswoman Granger's health problems, missed votes



Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price says she had heard Congresswoman Kay Granger had had some health issues, but didn't realize they were more serious.

"I'm very proud of her for standing up acknowledging it," said Price.

On Sunday, the 81-year-old Congresswoman issued a statement saying, "As many of my family, friends, and colleagues have known, I have been navigating some unforeseen health challenges over the past year. However, since early September, my health challenges have progressed making frequent travel to Washington both difficult and unpredictable."

Granger's son told the Dallas Morning News that she was "having some dementia issues late in the year" and that she is a resident of an independent living facility called Clearfork Tradition in Fort Worth. He declined to elaborate when CBS News Texas reached out to him. The conservative publication, Dallas Express, first reported that Granger last voted on July 24, a fact we confirmed on Congress' official website.

Price said Granger's decision to come forward and stay in office is a personal decision. "I think that was her choice on timing," said Price. "We shouldn't do could-of, should-of, would-of and take a look at that. We have to celebrate what Kay's done in the service she's given this country." Granger announced over a year ago she was not running for re-election and retiring from Congress, after being elected in 1996.

The Chairman of the Texas GOP, Abraham George told CBS News Texas Monday that he would have liked to have seen more transparency from the Congresswoman.

"Honestly, I think if she was not available, she should have stepped down," said George. "I get it. She was retiring the last year or so. She said she is not running again, so we expected something as serious as this that she should have stepped down and let a special election happen."

Sources familiar with the situation tell Jack Fink that Granger informed House leadership about her challenges and told them if she was needed for a crucial vote in Washington, she would be there. George said,

"We've had the same conversation about Joe Biden over the last four years multiple times, and it's the same issue," said George. "It doesn't matter which part of the party you were in. This is a representative republic and that she's not available to cast important ballots, that's very concerning to the party. An elected official is the only person who is responsible to the district, and I know I'm being very critical about this, but I think the people will agree with me on this."

In March of this year, Granger stepped down as the Chairwoman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee, and last month, she or her office posted photos of her receiving her official portrait honoring her service as a committee chair.

Former Mayor Price said, "She's been a champion for this region, no stronger supporter for the city of Fort Worth in our region and whether as a Mayor, council member or in Washington, Kay's done a beautiful job."

George agreed. "She's got an amazing legacy. She's been a very good champion for Republican causes and conservative values. She brought in a lot of work to her district and for Texas, she's done a great job for Texas."

Sources familiar with the situation say because Granger did not step down, her staff was able to continue helping constituents with various requests and questions they had. Congressman-elect Craig Goldman, a former Republican State Representative of Fort Worth, will succeed Granger and will be sworn-in January 3rd.

Race for Texas Speaker intensifies

The race for Texas House Speaker between Republican State Representatives David Cook of Mansfield and Dustin Burrows of Lubbock is intensifying. Cook won the House GOP caucus endorsement earlier this month after Dade Phelan announced he's dropping his bid to be the Speaker once again. Burrows, who was part of the Phelan leadership team, is still vying for the gavel.

In a post on the platform "X" earlier this month, Governor Greg Abbott weighed in on the race. "Let me be clear: I worked this entire year to elect conservative candidates who will pass conservative laws, including school choice. To achieve that goal we need a Texas House Speaker chosen by a majority of Republicans in accordance with the Republican Caucus Rules."

The Texas Republican Party is running a TV ad in Lubbock against Burrows. To become Speaker, a candidate needs a majority of at least 76 votes when all House members vote on the first day of the legislative session January 14. Jack spoke with Texas Republican Party Chair Abraham George about that ad, and he said the party is backing Cook over Burrows.

"Representative Cook has 62 members on his side now, and we need 76," said George. "So, there's 14 more Republicans that we're working with trying to figure out who is going to be able to move over to the right side. We did not take a position on a candidate until after the caucus came together and chose David Cook as the nominee. We're actually sending out text messages to the districts whose Republican members who are not board with the caucus nominee. We have mailers going out. We have a tv ad playing in Lubbock. The party is taking this very seriously."

Jack also spoke with Republican State Representative Carl Tepper of Lubbock, who is a longtime friend and supports Burrows.

"If you look back at Dustin's record, he's got a long record, having his fingers in pretty much every major conservative initiative," said Tepper. "I think you're looking at by far the most conservative candidate in this race. I reject the premise that the Republican Caucus had selected Cook. The caucus was at a stalemate. The caucus had been breaking rules for over two years now, and essentially the caucus has dissolved. I feel like I'm with a group of conservatives fighting for Dustin Burrows for Speaker. Anything can happen between now and January 14, but it's almost a mathematical certainty that Dustin Burrows will be the Speaker of the House."

Focus on public education

The only Democratic State Representative from Collin County, Mihaela Plesa, recently became the Vice-Chair of the House Democratic Caucus. Before Democrats selected Plesa to fill that role, we spoke with her about her top priority: public schools.

North Texas Congressman Michael Burgess retires

Longtime North Texas Congressman Michael Burgess is retiring after 22 years in office. Jack spoke with the Denton County Republican recently about how Congress can reduce federal spending, some of his proudest accomplishments, and the official portrait he received earlier this month at the U.S. Capitol honoring his role as Chairman of the House Rules Committee.

Burgess has donated his congressional archive from the past 22 years to the Special Collections department within the University of North Texas Libraries.

