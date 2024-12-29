Congresswoman Kay Granger's absence, missed votes, prompt reaction from Texas leaders Veteran U.S. Representative Kay Granger received praise for her record in Congress, but also some criticism over how she disclosed her health challenges during the past year. There's a pressure campaign among Texas House Republicans in the ongoing race between Representative David Cook and Dustin Burrows for Speaker. Jack Fink covers these stories in the latest episode of Eye On Politics. (Original air date: December 29, 2024)