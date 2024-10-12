Watch CBS News
New conduct rules for fans attending Red River Rivalry game

By Marvin Hurst

CBS Texas

Fans react to new conduct rules ahead of UT-OU game
Fans react to new conduct rules ahead of UT-OU game

DALLAS – As thousands of diehard fans prepare to head to the Cotton Bowl Stadium on Saturday, it's not just the size of clear bags they need to consider this year.

The University of Texas Austin and the University of Oklahoma are preparing for their much-anticipated showdown in one of college football's premier events: the Allstate Red River Rivalry. In light of the competition, the State Fair of Texas has enhanced security and both schools have introduced new conduct rules to enhance the game-day experience.

According to websites related to the major SEC matchup, fans are expected to adhere to the following guidelines, drawn from the NCAA Constitution and SEC Bylaws:

  • No racist, sexist, threatening or inflammatory language
  • No displaying clothing, signs, or materials with profane or abusive language, including obscene graphics that incite
  • No attempting to enter the area of competition
  • No throwing objects, including but not limited to paper, are allowed in the stands or on the field
  • No illegal alcohol, controlled substances or smoking
  • No taking or posting inappropriate photos of student-athletes, cheerleaders, dance team or band members and fellow spectators

Additionally, clear plastic bags allowed in the stadium must not exceed dimensions of 12" x 6" x 12". For a full list of prohibited items, fans are encouraged to check the official site.

The Red River Rivalry game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The fair will open at 7 a.m., which is two hours earlier than usual.

