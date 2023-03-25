Computers previously owned by Dallas County sold at auction, containing personal information

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Several thousand computers that were previously owned by Dallas County, containing personal information, were sold at an auction.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says some of the computers were used by them and contained "criminal justice information."

Other departments in Dallas County also had computers that were auctioned.

Some computers currently in use lack proper encryption to protect information. DSCO says steps are in progress to correct the encryption issues.

"In this age of information blatant violation of the Criminal Justice Information System (CIS) rules and careless compromise of security is unacceptable," Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown said. "We will work with Dallas County Information Technology Department, to hold them accountable and with the Dallas County Privacy Office to mitigate this matter."

A rep from Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' office says they are unable to comment until the analysis is complete.