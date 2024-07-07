Community remembers five fallen Dallas officers 8 years after ambush shooting

DALLAS — Sunday marks eight years since five Dallas officers lost their lives. A lone gunman ambushed them during a peaceful protest. It remains the deadliest incident for law enforcement in the country since 9/11.

July 7, 2016, started with hundreds of people marching in downtown Dallas during a peaceful protest against police brutality. A gunman opened fire around 9 p.m. as the demonstration neared an end.

"It's definitely a day that will live in infamy not only for our department but for our members," Dallas Police Association President Jamie Castro said.

Dallas Police Officers Michael Krol and Patrick Zamarripa, Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens, Sergeant Michael Smith, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson died in the shooting. Nine other officers and two civilians were injured.

Castro said the pain is still raw eight years after the shooting.

"It hits hard. No matter what we do, the scars will forever be there," Castro said. "We've learned, and we've learned to live a new normal. The department is moving forward in a positive direction, not only as a department but as a community."

A standoff between the gunman and police started at El Centro College. Former Dallas Police Chief David Brown made a historic decision and something that no other police department had done before. He ordered a robot with explosives to be sent in just before 1:30 a.m. It detonated and killed the gunman.

"We do hope that the community remembers what we do and the sacrifices that not only we make but our families make," Castro said.

A memorial outside Dallas Police Headquarters honors the five officers who lost their lives. The department hosted an event on Saturday with the fallen officers' families.

A public event to honor the officers will take place Monday at 10 a.m. at Dallas College El Centro Campus.