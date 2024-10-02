Community mourns Irving firefighter who died in motorcycle accident while off-duty

SPRINGTOWN, Texas — An Irving firefighter was killed in a motorcycle accident Tuesday while he was off-duty, the Irving Fire Department said.

Josh Brandes, a fire equipment operator and paramedic, died in the accident at FM 51 and Lynch Bend Road in Springtown.

Decatur Police Department chief Delvon Campbell said Brandes was also a reserve officer with his department for three years.

He served as a School Resource Officer last school year, where he made a lasting impact on both students and faculty. His dedication did not go unnoticed; he was awarded the prestigious Reserve Officer of the Year at the department's award banquet in February.

Brandes was known for his positive attitude and his deep love for the communities of Decatur and Irving, according to Campbell. He said he would often try to "convert" Brandes from a full-time fireman to a full-time police officer.

"My [fondest] memory of Josh is when he stopped in my office one day last year when my daughter had been really sick," Campbell said. "We talked about our families as we always did, and then before he left we prayed together. I will always remember Josh as a loving husband, father, and Christian."

"At this time we pray for peace and comfort for his wife, kids, and entire family," the chief added. "Josh will be greatly missed."