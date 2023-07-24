'Santos Vive': Community honors Santos Rodriguez 50 years after murder

DALLAS, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Sunday is the 50th anniversary of one of the darkest days in Dallas history.

On July 24, 1973 a 12-year-old boy by the name of Santos Rodriguez was shot to death by a Dallas police officer.

"Santos Vive, Santos Vive," the crowd chanted as police blocked off streets for the crowd to march through the city on Sunday afternoon.

Community members made sure Santos Rodriguez's name rang through the streets of Dallas Sunday, marking the 50Th anniversary of his murder.

Santos Rodriguez was just 12 years old when a Dallas police officer interrogated him and his brother while they were handcuffed inside a patrol car about a robbery. Officer Darrell Cain played a game of Russian roulette with Santos to try to get him to confess and shot Santos in his head, killing him.

Cain was convicted of murder and served two and a half years in prison.

"We want to make sure that the story of Santos Rodriguez is told and retold in this city," said Hadi Jawad, the convener of the Santos Vive 50 Coalition.

Community members came together to remember how Santos was killed and what his murder meant for the city of Dallas and the Latino community here. His death sparked protests and demands for better treatment of Latinos in the city.

"Ultimately it's not just a story about the Latinos, the Hispanics, the Mexican-Americans; it's a story about Dallas it tells us who we are and it's important to know who we are and where we have been," said Jawad.

Macario Hernandez's family marched In those protests 50 years ago. That's why he brought his young children to the march today.

"As a father, my kids, I want them to know that this can never be forgotten so they can continue to fight for the community," said Hernandez.

His son is 12 years, old the exact age Santos was when he died.

"It's so important that we share our history and for me as a father I can get emotional because just think of the fact that injustice was done and here 50 years later were still experiencing this around the world," said Hernandez.

Others marked the day at a showing of "Santos Vive" a documentary film about his death. Dallas-native and filmmaker Byron C. Hunter first learned of Santos when he was just a boy through the work of his father.

"In 1973 when Santos was killed my father was a civil rights leader an African-American leader who worked with Dr. King," said Hunter. " They reached out to two people a gentlemen Peter Johnson and my father Dr. Charles Hunter."

"For me it's important for everybody in the world at least everyone in the state to know about the story of Santos Rodriguez," said Hunter.

The day ended with a memorial at the park where Santos once played. A statue was erected in Santos' memory at the park just last year. The memorial Sunday, was filled with a celebration of Mexican culture and speeches in his honor.

Organizers hope this 50th anniversary will bring the community together again like the tragedy did, 50 years ago.

"To me "Vive Santos" is about our coming back to the community and being part of something and getting civically engaged, go out to vote, and make sure that these memories are never forgotten," said Hernandez.

On Monday the city of Dallas will mark the anniversary with a proclamation of "Santos Rodriguez Day" at City Hall at 10am.