Community honors Jacob Candanoza, Terrell police officer killed in the line of duty

TERRELL — Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza is being honored by Terrell residents and community members.

He was shot and killed while conducting a traffic stop late Sunday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and Highway 34. During the traffic stop, Candanoza requested a cover unit and shortly after, police said they received 911 calls about an officer being shot.

Candanoza was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital and several North Texas police agencies were present at the hospital before the procession to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office.

The suspect, 25-year-old Darrian Cortez Johnson, of Mississippi, was taken into custody just after 6 a.m., after an hours-long search, the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office said.

Candanoza is the fourth North Texas police officer to die in the line of duty since August.

The 28-year-old police officer had only started serving the Terrell community as a police officer in July; however, protecting and serving have been a part of his life for years. After graduating from Midlothian High he served as a Marine.

Raised in Cedar Hill, his father runs the local roller rink and posted on Monday that his son came to visit the rink Sunday afternoon.

David Candanoza said he and Candanoza's mom are mourning the loss of their oldest son and that Candanoza's wife Devon is mourning the loss of her husband. The couple have a 5-year-old daughter.

"I can't believe what has happened, Jacob was just here at the Rink, 24 hours ago, his Mom and myself are mourning the loss of our oldest son, his wife Devon is mourning the loss of her husband and father to my granddaughter, it's crazy how one person can cause so much heartache," the post reads.

I was standing outside his room, waiting for them to transport him to the Dallas medical examiner's office, with 3 officers, all of a sudden the lights flickered and got really bright, one guy said, 'what was that', I said, 'That's Jacob, getting his wings'"

In his Crandall neighborhood, an officer sat at watch outside the family home. Neighbors said Candanoza always flew his flag and just recently put up Christmas lights on the house.

A people gathered at Candanoza's patrol unit, his friend and barber said Candanoza was nothing short of special, adding that he and Candanoza bonded over their mutual military background.

"It's just heartbreaking. I'm going to miss him a lot," said Valentin Torres. "Just from his time in the military. It takes a special type of person to take on that responsibility, and I don't think Jacob took that lightly."