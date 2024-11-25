Collin College student charged in alleged elder fraud scheme

COLLIN COUNTY — A Collin College student was arrested during class last week for his alleged involvement in an elder financial fraud scheme.

Authorities claim Mark Aiseosa Kadiri exploited elderly victims across multiple states leading to approximately $61,000 in unauthorized funds being deposited into his account.

After a multi-agency investigation into reports of fraudulent activities, search warrants revealed Kadiri allegedly exploited elderly individuals, the Collin County Sheriff's Office report states.

Thursday night, Kadiri was arrested while attending a class at Collin College. After his arrest, officers executing a search warrant at his campus residence found additional evidence, the sheriff's office said.

"We take crimes that victimize vulnerable members of our community very seriously," said Sheriff Jim Skinner. "With the rise in scams happening in Collin County and across the nation, we are committed to doing everything in our power to bring these scammers to justice. Thanks to the diligent efforts of our investigators and the cooperation of Collin College Police, and Washington County Sheriff's Office, Virginia, we are ensuring that this individual is held accountable and that justice is served."

The sheriff's office said authorities will continue to investigate to identify more victims and the potential for additional charges.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office, Collin College Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office in Virginia worked in collaboration in Kadira's case.

During fiscal year 2023, Texas ranked third in the nation for elder fraud complaints filed, according to the FBI, accounting for more than $278 million in reported losses. For more information about financial fraud and protection in Texas, click here.